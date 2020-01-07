Lawmakers blast Navy for lack of shipbuilding plan

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said the law is being "brazenly ignored."

WASHINGTON — House members scolded the Pentagon for refusing to deliver a federally mandated 30-year shipbuilding plan.

As the House Armed Services Committee began final approval of its $741 billion 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the Pentagon had still not produced the plan.

Lawmakers made clear they are not pleased.

"And the statutory requirement for the Defense Department to submit a 30-year shipbuilding plan was and continues to be brazenly ignored," said Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Connecticut)

Added Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District): "Without a Naval Force Structure Assessment or an updated 30-year shipbuilding plan, it is impossible for Congress to provide adequate oversight of the Navy's budget."

Despite that dispute, the committee discussed approving nine new ships -- two more than the Navy sought -- including one Columbia Class submarine, two Virginia Class submarines, two guided-missile destroyers, one fast frigate, and two towing and salvage ships. A new amendment added Wednesday would also add one high speed expeditionary fast transport ship.

"Our foremost obligation is to America's national security and the men and women who provide it," said Rep Mac Thornberry (R-Texas). "Nothing should distract or undermine our ability to carry out that mission."

But, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) warned against loading up the bill with unrelated additions.

"The purpose of our quest is to pass a bipartisan mark that can overcome dithering forces that seek to weaken our national security and our national resolve."

And now, there is another possible snag.

If a final version of the NDAA Contains language to force the Army to change the names of bases named after Confederate generals, President Trump tweeted overnight that he will veto it.

Despite that threat, Sen.Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) introduced an amendment on the Senate side that would set up a three-year process to change the names.

Ten U.S. Army posts around the country are named after Confederate generals. Three are in Virginia: Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, and Fort A.P. Hill.

Kaine says the names are inappropriate.

"It would be a good general rule that the U.s. should not name military bases after those who declare war on the United States, take up arms against the United States, and kill American troops," he said.