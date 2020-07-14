House panel kills GOP effort to give Pentagon flexibility on diverting funds to wall

Nearly $10 billion has been shifted to the wall over the last two years, under President Trump's emergency declaration.

WASHINGTON — Republican-backed amendments to permit Department of Defense money going to the U.S.-Mexico border wall were defeated on Tuesday by the Democrat-controlled House Appropriations Committee

"We cannot continue to let the executive branch usurp our Constitutionally-protected authority over spending federal taxpayer dollars," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida). "Section 8134 would establish a prohibition on the use of funds with this bill for the construction of any unnecessary and ridiculous border wall."

Around $10 billion in military funds have been diverted to the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the last two years under President Donald J. Trump's declared national emergency. That is money that Congress had previously appropriated to pay for D.o.D. needs, such as ships and jets.

Republicans argued that stopping the flow of drugs from Mexico is critical to national security, and using defense dollars for that purpose is legitimate.

"Why in the world, when we are in the midst of a fentanyl epidemic, why would we want to tie anyone's hands?" asked Rep. Andy Harris (R-Maryland). "And I get some people don't like this president, I fully get it. But this bill may not pertain to this president. It may pertain to a different president."

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) said she's worried if the Department of Defense is disallowed to move money around to help pay for the wall, the president may veto the overall defense bill.

"I am concerned that many of the provisions would draw a veto threat," she said. "Those provisions include limiting funds for building a wall or fence at the border."

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-California) is also worried about the fate of the overall defense bill if limitations are placed on the Pentagon. He added, "It's so unfortunate that important initiatives that have broad support are overshadowed by political issues."

But Democrats were unmoved, countering that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals two weeks ago ruled that spending appropriated funds for other unappropriated purposes like the wall is unconstitutional.