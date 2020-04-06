Finding the right mix of ships in the Navy's future fleet

Lawmakers hear testimony to focus not so much on the number of ships, but on the types of ships.

WASHINGTON — If the Navy is ever going to get to a 355-ship fleet, lawmakers heard Thursday that the focus shouldn't be on the number of ships, but on the composition of ships.

That was the subject of a House Armed Services Seapower and Force Projections Subcommittee hearing

While in the past, aircraft carriers have always been the centerpiece of any Navy conversation, witnesses at the hearing said that what really needs to be talked about are unmanned vessels, frigates, and submarines.

"I think if we're pursuing technology, smaller classes may be the way to go and then evolve it after that," said retired Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Gary Roughead. He said America's adversaries in the Great Power competition going forward will be smart when it comes to high-tech, advanced ships.

"We better be very careful because I honestly believe we are going to see an acceleration in digital power and naval ship activity coming," he said.

Crucial to the Navy's future is its private partners in the ship repair industry and making sure they are completely up to speed to meet the Navy's needs in the decades to come.

"The industrial base that does maintenance on ships today has right-sized itself to meet the exact demand that we had maybe five or 10 years ago," said Bryan Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. "And as that demand changes, that industrial base needs to adapt in support of that. And that's something the Navy ought to think about investing some time or money into."

Which, of course, would be good news in Hampton Roads, which has four major private repair yards that service Navy surface combatant ships.