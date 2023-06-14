Lawmakers continue to question Navy plans to downsize amphibious fleet

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia says the Navy needs to maintain 31 amphibious warships.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Senate Seapower Committee is set to vote next week on its "marks" for the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

Like its counterpart in the House, the Senate panel is expected to ignore the Pentagon's wishes when it comes to the size of the Navy Fleet.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is Chairman of the Senate Seapower Subcommittee. He says he is concerned about Navy plans to downsize the amphibious fleet.

"Despite the fact that everyone agrees that we need 31 up-to-date and ready amphibious ships, the President's budget and the shipbuilding plan delivered by the White House do not have a path to get us there," he said.

Kaine continued: "The Marines and the Navy and the Secretary of the Navy all agree we need 31 amphibious ships particularly as we pivot to the Indo-Pacific to enable us to get troops where they need to be."