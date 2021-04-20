Lawmakers question U.S. plan to leave Afghanistan

The remaining American forces are set to depart Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

WASHINGTON — America's "forever war" will soon be over.

"After two decades of U.S. and NATO military involvement in Afghanistan, we have accomplished that mission, and, President Biden has decided to draw down the remaining troops from Afghanistan," said Amanda Dory, Acting Under Secretary of Defense or Policy, testifying Tuesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

But, now that the United States has announced that all troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11, there are questions about the wisdom of that plan.

Sept. 11 is the target date for the last of the remaining 2,500 U.S. military troops to leave.

"And the President has judged that now is the appropriate time to re-deploy and re-position forces so that they are better arrayed to deter adversaries and respond to threats globally," said General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee posed tough questions about the void that will be created once the United States has departed.

"President Biden's decision to unilaterally withdraw all forces by September 11, 2021, will only complicate matters," said Rep. Rogers (R-Alabama).

He added, "I'm very concerned the Taliban will overrun the democratically-elected government soon after we withdraw."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) wondered if the vacuum created by the U.S. withdrawal could lead to another attack similar to 9-11 on the American homeland.

"Do you feel confident that the American people will stay safe and not be attacked again emanating from Afghanistan?" she asked Gen. McKenzie.

He replied, "The key thing that's different in 2021 from 2001 is, not only what's going on in the theater, but our ability to harden the country here is the steps we've taken here to protect ourselves. It begins on the ground there, but there's also a broad, in-depth defense that is in place that was not in place before."

Since, 2001, 2,312 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan have died.