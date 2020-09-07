Lawmakers question use of military during protests

Gen. Mark Milley says, "it was not necessary to deploy active duty troops" during civil unrest."

WASHINGTON — Top military leaders insist the troops did everything right in responding to civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Thursday that National Guard troops were used in a "static role" only in the June 1 dispersal of a peaceful crowd in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House, moments before President Donald J. Trump posed for pictures in front of St. John's Church.

Despite that assurance, members of the House Armed Services Committee warned against public perceptions whenever the military is used in any law enforcement capacity during protests.

"And I am very concerned about the Department of Defense becoming unduly politicized," said committee chairman, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington).

Added the panel's ranking member, Rep Mac Thornberry (R-Texas): "We want to ensure that the men and women who serve the military continue to have that exalted position of respect throughout the country."

Esper said National Guard troops did not advance on the crowd in Washington, never fired rubber bullets, and did not employ chemical agents.

As for the 1,700 active-duty troops that were on standby, Esper said, "Use of active-duty forces in a direct law enforcement role should remain a last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations."

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley agreed.