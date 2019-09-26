WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria this week led a letter to leadership f the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to support the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

The specific ask is to authorize the Defense Community Infrastructure Program at $100 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act.

Last year Congress created the Defense Community Infrastructure Program, which provides grants to assist state and local governments in addressing deficiencies in community infrastructure projects. The only problem is that Congress didn't appropriate any funds for the program.

Congresswoman Luria and the letter’s other signers called Defense Community Infrastructure Program “a long-overdue investment in our nation’s defense infrastructure that will support readiness and family welfare.”

View the full letter below:

Defense Community Infrastructure Program grants would be used for projects outside of military installations, but that support military installations. Such projects include transportation development to ease traffic congestion and upgrades to schools, hospitals, utilities, and more.

“As a Navy veteran representing Hampton Roads, I know America’s military communities desperately need funding for infrastructure projects to promote readiness,” Congresswoman Luria said. “The Defense Community Infrastructure Program amounts to a critical investment for our country. These projects are vitally important to the strength of our national security infrastructure, as well as the welfare of our servicemembers and their families.”

The following legislators signed the letter:

Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Bobby Scott (VA-03)

Paul Cook (CA-08)

T.J. Cox (CA-21)

Joe Cunningham (SC-01)

Ruben Gallego (AZ-07)

Denny Heck (WA-10)

Katie Hill (CA-25)

Will Hurd (TX-23)

Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02)

Richard E. Neal (MA-02)

Christopher H. Smith (NJ-04)

Steve Watkins (KS-02)