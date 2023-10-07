For the first time in 160+ years, Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed Commandant

The void was created by Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hold on all military promotions over his dissatisfaction with the Pentagon's abortion policy.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than 160 years, the Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed commandant.

The void is all because of one lone Senator's dissatisfaction over the Pentagon's abortion policy.

The impasse is delaying the smooth transfer of power at the highest echelons of America's armed forces. By year's end, more than 600 promotions could be impacted.

Retiring Commandant of the Marine Corps General David Berger relinquished office on Monday, with General Eric Smith taking over as acting commandant until Berger's permanent replacement is confirmed by the Senate.

This marks the first time the Marine Corps is without a confirmed commandant since Colonel Archibald Henderson died in 1859.

"Smooth and timely transitions of confirmed leadership are central to the defense of the United States and the full power of the most lethal force in history," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

At issue is Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), who has been blocking military nominees from Senate confirmation dating back to March.

Tuberville is upset about the Pentagon's policy in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to provide paid time off -- and travel cost reimbursements -- for service members who travel for an abortion.

On Twitter, Tuberville has called it "an abortion policy with no basis in law."

Last month, the Defense Department deputy press secretary spoke about Tuberville's blockade.

"These holds severely limit the department's ability to ensure the right person is in the right place at the right time, and to ensure strategic readiness and operational success," said Sabrina Singh.

In a statement to 13 News Now, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said:

“Senator Tuberville’s blanket hold on all military nominations and promotions hurts our military readiness. As Chair of the Senate Seapower Subcommittee who oversees the Marine Corps, I’m very concerned about the Marines’ lack of a confirmed commandant following General Berger’s retirement. At a time when there is a war in Ukraine and growing national security threats abroad, Senator Tuberville’s hold is one of the worst examples of inappropriate legislative hostage taking I’ve seen during my time in the Senate. I urge my colleague to end his blanket hold and do the right thing for our servicemembers and national security."

Over August and September, the staff chiefs of the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, are all scheduled to leave office.