Masks no longer required indoors for DoD personnel, visitors to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2022, when the Supreme Court upheld a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the military.
Personnel and visitors to Naval Station Norfolk won't have to wear face masks indoors anymore, starting Wednesday.
That doesn't bar anyone from wearing a mask, if it makes them feel more comfortable.
A post from the military base said the change came about because Norfolk has become a "low community risk area." Daily numbers of coronavirus infections have been generally dropping since an all-time peak in January.
However, this announcement doesn't change everything about COVID-19 protections at NSN.
"All other health protection guidance remains in effect including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings," the post said.