x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Masks no longer required indoors for DoD personnel, visitors to Naval Station Norfolk

That doesn't bar anyone from optionally wearing a mask, if it makes them feel more comfortable.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2022, when the Supreme Court upheld a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the military.

Personnel and visitors to Naval Station Norfolk won't have to wear face masks indoors anymore, starting Wednesday.

That doesn't bar anyone from wearing a mask, if it makes them feel more comfortable.

A post from the military base said the change came about because Norfolk has become a "low community risk area." Daily numbers of coronavirus infections have been generally dropping since an all-time peak in January.

However, this announcement doesn't change everything about COVID-19 protections at NSN.

"All other health protection guidance remains in effect including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings," the post said.

Related Articles

In Other News

Lawmakers urged to support the "Honoring our PACT Act"