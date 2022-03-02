Masks no longer required indoors for DoD personnel, visitors to Naval Station Norfolk

That doesn't bar anyone from optionally wearing a mask, if it makes them feel more comfortable.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2022, when the Supreme Court upheld a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the military.

Personnel and visitors to Naval Station Norfolk won't have to wear face masks indoors anymore, starting Wednesday.

That doesn't bar anyone from wearing a mask, if it makes them feel more comfortable.

A post from the military base said the change came about because Norfolk has become a "low community risk area." Daily numbers of coronavirus infections have been generally dropping since an all-time peak in January.

However, this announcement doesn't change everything about COVID-19 protections at NSN.