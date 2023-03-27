Measuring the costs of U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate; critics say policy harmed force

According to testimony, 19,000 military members remain unvaccinated. Defense Department data shows that more than 2 million military members are fully vaccinated.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — It's a policy that's not even on the books anymore.

Seven months after the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was repealed, debate continues over the impact it had... and still has.

On Capitol Hill, House Republicans argued that military recruitment and retention have been negatively affected by the now-revoked order.

According to Defense Department data, more than 2 million service members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act revoked the department's vaccine requirement.

National media outlets have reported that over 8,300 military service members have been discharged due to non-compliance. According to testimony Thursday before the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, another 19,000 troops remain unvaccinated.

"Not only did these mandates damage Americans' trust in public health and in vaccines and caused people to lose their jobs, they also negatively affected our military," said Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio).

Attorney Danielle Runyan's law firm, First Liberty Institute, represents 26 Navy SEALs and 4,000 service member plaintiffs in a class action suit against the government over the revoked policy.

"The Chief of Naval Operations issued a policy that threatened religious objectors with the loss of their careers, potentially crippling debt and involuntary separation," she said.

But Democrats on the panel defended the mandates.

"These policies, including vaccine requirements for high-risk health care workers, federal workers, and our service members, allowed us to safely reunite loved ones, re-open schools, businesses and workplaces, enhance military readiness and reach the end of the public health emergency, despite every effort by QAnon and Republicans did to generate fear and undermine confidence in the vaccine," said Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-California).

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had a proposal to reinstate thousands of service members discharged for refusing the vaccine, but it was defeated in the Senate Wednesday on a 46 to 53 vote.

Defense Department data shows that 96 military members have died from COVID-19.