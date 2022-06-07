Six of America's greatest warriors enter Pentagon's elite Hall of Heroes

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says soldiers who earned the Medal of Honor "represent the best of us."

ARLINGTON, Va. — Their greatness spans seven decades, from Korea to Vietnam to Iraq.

Now, six new names will be forever enshrined in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, dedicated to the 3,515 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration.

Established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1861, the Medal of Honor is America's highest award, presented in recognition of "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."

During a ceremony on Wednesday at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recognized four Vietnam War soldiers who were presented with the Medal of Honor earlier this week: Major John Duffy, Specialist 5 Dwight Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis Fujii, and the late Staff Sergeant Edward Kaneshiro.

Additionally, past Medal of Honor recipients Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. and Sergeant Major Thomas Payne were also inducted, with their ceremonies having been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, we etch these soldiers' names into the Hall of Heroes, to honor their deeds and to remember why American warriors fight," said Austin. "We honor these heroes because they represent the best of us. And we honor these heroes to inspire future generations. May we all find the courage to live up to the example they have set."

The most recent Medal of Honor recipient to pass away was 98-year-old Battle of Iwo Jima veteran Hershel "Woody" Williams. He was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient.