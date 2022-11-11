Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night

In the previous 21 years, the initiative has raised $18 million for Disabled American Veterans and provided 6 million free meals to vets.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans.

This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night.

The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage to all active duty military personnel and veterans of all branches of armed forces.

Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary said doing this is truly his company's honor and pleasure.

"It's one of my favorite nights of the year," he said. "We don't take our military men and women for granted. We know that the freedoms that we enjoy in our country, at the very core, are given to us by our military men and women."

Through the years, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based Golden Corral chain has given away more than six million meals to vets on Military Appreciation Night.

And, perhaps even more important, the company has generated nearly $18 million in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans through the Disabled American Veterans.

Trenary said the DAV is the most worthy organization.

"I think a lot of it has to do with their deep commitment to making sure that they're serving military families, to make sure the military veterans get the resources that they need to be able to have a productive life after returning from service," he said. "It just seems like a natural fit for us."

Military Appreciation Night is Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. until closing time, at all 362 Golden Corrals in 38 states.