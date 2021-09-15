Bill would help protect bases from severe flooding

Rep. Bobby Scott's (D-Virginia, 3rd District) bill Enhancing Military Base Resilience and Conserving Ecosystems through Stormwater Management (EMBRACE Stormwater Management) Act would implement stormwater best management practices, to reduce flooding on and around military bases, which jeopardizes military readiness, pollutes the Chesapeake Bay, and compounds stress for military families.

"If a military base is underwater, obviously, it can't perform its mission," said Scott, co-chair of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force. " And that's why these kinds of investments are so important. If we can do flood management and stormwater management, you can not only avoid polluting the Bay but also deal with sea-level rise.