Military Dream Week: Giving gifts of gratitude to local service members

It's a week filled with surprises on 13News Now Daybreak.

13News Now, in partnership with Thomas Creek Window Company, ECPI, Cavalier Ford and Hampton Roads Honda Dealers will honor those who serve and their families during Military Dream Week next week.

Men and women in the military sacrifice days, months, and years to protect our country.

13News Now is proud that so many of those service members call the area "home." The fact that Hampton Roads is home to so many military families brings a tremendous sense of pride for the entire area as well as a sense of responsibility.

13News Now was able to help local service members who were in need of a helping hand or an act of kindness. It's an honor to give back to our own local heroes during our third annual Military Dream Week!