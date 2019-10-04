NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now wants to honor those who serve and their families during Military Dream Week this year.

Men and women who are in service sacrifice days, months, and years to protect our country. 13News Now is proud that so many of those military members call Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina home. With that pride comes a sense of responsibility.

Military Dream Week has been a great way for us to highlight the work of some of our service members and to give them a little help as a way to say "thank you."

Be part of the upcoming Military Dream Week. Email us, and let us know of a service member or a service member and his or her family who could use a boost!

Check out the surprises from our last Military Dream Week: