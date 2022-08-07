MILITARY DREAM WEEK: Nina Sassano

Nina is more than just a Marine -- she's an inspiration. Her story is one of strength, passion and drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Certain stories stick with you when you hear them. For 13News Now staff, Nina Sassano's story was one that we couldn't stop sharing.

Her name came across our desk, and the person who nominated her had typed the words "so strong" under her name. Little did we know just how strong.

"I got involved in the military when I was 20 years old," Nina said as she cracked a nervous smile at our cameras.

We told her we were filming a special about Independence Day and its meaning to our military members. She is a sergeant for the United States Marine Corps.

"I've been in for about seven and a half years, and the journey has been kind of crazy," Sassano said.

"Crazy how?" we asked.

She paused and tried to find the words. Then with a slight nod to let us know she was okay, she told us.

"A year ago, I was diagnosed with uterine cancer," she explained.

Sassano was diagnosed with uterine cancer at 26 years old. She says that's when it felt like everything screeched to a halt.

"I have two kids, so um, I feel like I hit my own rock bottom," she nodded, took a breath, and continued.

"And what I wanted to show them through my experience of what I've done is that while you might hit bottom, you work really hard and you'll get to the top."

Her daughter Harmony and son Hayden are her world.

Work ethic is something Sassano embodies. After her cancer diagnosis, she found new ways to show her strength - joining the Wounded Warrior games.

"If you take the opportunities that are given to you, you'll be able to find a new passion. That's what it did for me," she said.

Sassano doesn't just compete in one or two sports either.

"I compete in multiple swimming events. I also do indoor rowing. That's probably the most difficult for me," she smiled, but wasn't done there.

"I also do field events, shot put discus, I also do air rifle shooting and archery as well," she laughed after listing her accolades.

She hopes to show others that anything is possible.

"Just don't give up. There will be parts that are really hard," Sassano looked around as she reflected on her own life.

"It's going to get really hard."

She stopped for a moment, smiled, and continued.

"But don't give up. Speak up and say that you need help. That's the most important thing. It's okay to ask for help. There's nothing wrong with that at all. I am so grateful that I asked for help when I was at my low points, and here I am now at a very high point in my life."

If you can't tell, Nina Sassano is an incredible person. We partnered with the USO and our sponsor, your Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, to recognize that.

"Let me step away just real quick. When we talked on the phone, you mentioned that you wanted to take your family to Disney. So, we got you some ears, and we also have 500 dollars to start your fund to get you to Disney," Bethany Reese said.

Nina smiled and thanked our team.

We weren't done yet. So, with our sponsor's help and a gracious donation from Sundays Sun Spa - we took it a step further.

"When we said, oh, we're going to give her 500 dollars to start her fund, they said, yeah, that's great, but we also want to give her even more," Reese continued.

Nina received enough money to use or start a significant fund for her dream Disney trip. She just has to call AAA and book it.

With tears in her eyes, she laughed and smiled and then said, "Oh my gosh, can I hug you?" and squeezed Bethany tight with appreciation.

Thank you to our sponsors, donor, and USO for making this happen!

Most of all, thank you, Nina Sassano. Thank you for sharing your story. Thank you for your service to this country. Thank you for being a light for others who feel like they have hit rock bottom.