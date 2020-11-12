Military Dream Week: Sailor, his family receive a special gift

Jose Paz is a sailor on duty in the Navy and at home.

NORFOLK, Va. — We're wrapping up 'Military Dream Week' in a big way. It's our way of making the holidays a little merrier for the men and women in uniform.

The U.S. Navy sailor Jose Paz and his wife recently welcomed their daughter, Naomi.

The birth was a blessing to the family but it added another level of financial pressure for the young family.

"It has just been me and her working to pay the bills," Paz said. "So, it's been rough."

And with their families on the West Coast, the pandemic has cutoff the couple from the support of their families.

"I haven't seen my family in over two years now," Paz said. "They haven't met the baby."