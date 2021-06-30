Military Dream Week: Honoring our local heroes with gifts of gratitude

It's a week filled with surprises on 13News Now Daybreak.

Hampton Roads is lucky to be called home by thousands of men and women who serve in the military. Many of them leave friends and families for days, weeks, months, and years on end to protect our country.

13News Now is proud that so many service members consider the area home, and see it as a point of pride and responsibility.

For the fourth year in a row 13News Now was able to help a few service members in need of a little help and a little kindness. It's an honor to continue to give back to our own local heroes during Military Dream Week!