MILITARY DREAM WEEK: Tori Oldani

She may be retired from the military, but she hasn’t stopped fighting for others.

NORFOLK, Va. — Trigger Warning: This article mentions sensitive topics, such as sexual assault.

Tori Oldani may no longer be active duty, but she still has big plans to serve others.

Oldani looks back on her 15 years in the military with mixed emotions.

“For 15 years, I was go, go, go, go, go, constantly on the road, constantly on deployments, constantly taking care of a million other things other than myself," Oldani said.

A TEAM USA Invictus Games qualifier, Tori is a fighter to the core.

But she’s also a survivor. She lives with both Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from when she was sexually assaulted while serving our country.

“When you’re raped by people on your team who are supposed to be your brothers, and you’re overseas in a combat zone and these things happen, I didn’t feel like I could talk about it for many, many years," Oldani said.

Now retired, Tori can finally focus on healing. She deals with her TBI by photographing nature and listening to music.

She credits her dog, Led Zeppelin, for saving her life more than once. And she now wants to use her trauma to help others.

“I want to take a three-year trek healing more on my own, and also understanding why and how nature and the arts can be so healing for traumas and then writing a book about that," she said.

We want to help make that trip across North America happen. With the help of the USO, 13News Now surprised Oldani with $1,000.

But that's not all: Mike Vinsand from First Team Automotive Group surprised Oldani with another $500 to spend as she sees fit.