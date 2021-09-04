Weeding out extremists, Defense Secretary Austin orders new actions

The Defense Secretary orders a new review of the definition of extremist behavior in the ranks, along with standardized questionnaires for recruits.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday ordered a review of the military branches' definition of "extremist behavior," to evaluate such behavior within the total force, and to gain a greater understanding of the scope of the problem.

"The force wants better guidance," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. "The men and women want better guidance on what extremism really is."

Additionally, Austin ordered standardizing questionnaires to screen recruits and developing procedures for veterans to report extremist activities after they leave service.

The actions come after a 60-day stand-down that Austin ordered in early February following the deadly January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Thirty-seven of the 312 rioters arrested in connection with the mob attack were current or former military members.

Among suspects questioned by authorities: a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, a retired Navy SEAL Senior Chief, and an active Virginia National Guard corporal.

But Kirby said such people are rare among the 2.1 million men and women serving in the active duty and reserve ranks.

"The vast majority are serving with honor and dignity and upholding the oath and living the core values of the military," he said.

Also Friday, the Biden Administration announced the $715 billion 2022 Department of Defense Discretionary Spending plan. It represents a 1.6 percent increase in military spending, with troops getting a 2.7 percent raise starting next January.

Some Republicans in Congress have called it a "flat" budget.

But Kirby defended the proposal.