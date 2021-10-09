Wreath-laying ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk honors 9/11 victims, first responders

Naval Station Norfolk service members sounded the trumpet and laid a wreath to remember the deadly September 11th attacks.

NORFOLK, Va. — September 11, 2001, is a day many will never forget.

"While remembering the attack, it's critically important honoring America's response is the paramount task at hand," said Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain Vince Barker.

Barker spoke at Naval Station Norfolk's annual 9/11 ceremony Friday morning. Service members read the timeline of events of September 11th.

Still, 20 years later, that day will always be etched in Barker's memory.

"When I think about 9/11 and we have a ceremony like this, it brings up all of those immediate, visceral responses when we first heard the news," he said.

Barker said he was training in Florida when he learned of the deadly attack. He said within minutes, he was reassigned to protect the coast in fear of another attack.

"We were there, ready to answer the nation's call," Barker said.

REMEMBERING 9/11: Service members at Naval Station Norfolk are honoring the thousands of lives lost and the hundreds of service members and first responders who assisted in the September 11th attacks. pic.twitter.com/TWBMi4m9FA — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 10, 2021

Petty Officer Blake Bush said this day called him to serve.

"It was heartbreaking and I just felt like I wanted to do something about it," Bush said.

He remembers how the nation united following the attacks.

"We can come together as one and we can serve others and we can put everything else aside," he said.

Laying a wreath, service members honored the thousands of lives lost and the hundreds who responded to help.