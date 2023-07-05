Military housing in Hampton Roads to see multi-million dollar renovations

Several military housing complexes in Virginia Beach and Norfolk are in for a major facelift.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several military housing complexes across Hampton Roads are in for a major facelift.

Executives at Liberty Military Housing announced a $120 million investment for properties across the country, including Norfolk and Virginia Beach. This means thousands of military families who live here will benefit from newer, renovated units.

According to a press release, at least eight properties across the country will be upgraded with the bulk of the work happening in Hampton Roads.

The redevelopment includes interior and exterior renovations, new playgrounds, and improved roadways and landscaping.

“At Liberty, our mission is to provide quality and safe housing for our military members and their families in vibrant communities,” said Liberty Military Housing CEO Philip Rizzo.

“Through our military partners' relationship and the power of private capital markets, we have been able to raise and invest over $4.5 billion into our housing communities since we began operations, with no additional appropriations from Congress. In keeping with our commitment to providing vibrant neighborhoods and quality homes for our families we are proud to launch this new round of renovation projects in our Mid-Atlantic communities.”

In Virginia Beach: Sandpiper Crescent will be demolished and rebuilt. Shelton Circle, Gela Point, and Wadsworth Shores will receive major interior and exterior renovations.

In Norfolk: Willoughby Bay and Ben Moreell will get an exterior facelift while Norwich Manor, Queens Way, and Castle Acres will have an interior overhaul.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02) also welcomed the new changes.

"Improving our servicemembers' quality of life is one of my biggest priorities in Congress," Kiggans said. "We ask so much of our men and women in uniform. Providing them with quality housing is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure they're properly equipped to accomplish their mission. I'm very pleased that in the Hampton Roads area - and across the country - actions are being taken to meet that goal!"

According to Liberty Military Housing, the renovations are based on feedback from Navy families.