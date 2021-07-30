Military may move to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all troops

As is, uniformed personnel and civilian employees must now attest to vaccination status or comply with regular testing and face travel restrictions.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will begin consulting with military medical professionals and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to "determine how and when to make recommendations to President Joe Biden" about adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the full list of requirements for all military members.

That word Thursday night from a Defense Department press release.

The DOD also announced that all military and civilian personnel must attest to their vaccination status. Those unable or unwilling to do so will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions.

All of that came on top of DOD guidance Wednesday which directed that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status wear masks in indoor settings at DOD installations and facilities in areas of substantial or high transmission, as defined by the CDC.

"So, President Biden is Commander-in-Chief. And as head of federal personnel, [he] does have power over the federal workforce, including our military," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

The Senate Armed Services Committee member supports the latest moves in the face of rising COVID-19 numbers related to the arrival of the Delta variant.

"To me, that seems like a reasonable plan," said Kaine. "I want to hear from Secretary Austin first about what he thinks is the right thing with respect to the military. But, it does strike me that the notion of being vaccinated or you're going to get tested regularly to make sure that you're not posing danger to your comrades in arms seems like a pretty smart thing."

Until now, because of the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the vaccine, the Pentagon has resisted making vaccinations mandatory, and the shot has been voluntary.

According to Secretary Austin, 70 percent of active-duty troops have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.