Military response during Capitol riot questioned

Despite a three-and-a-half-hour delay following a request for more National Guard troops, Trump's Acting Defense Sec. Miller said the response was "appropriate."

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's top military official defended his actions during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said Wednesday that the Department of Defense's response was "appropriate," despite criticism that military forces were too slow to arrive as pro-Trump rioters overran Capitol police and breached the building.

Despite the three-and-a-half-hour lag before additional National Guard troops were approved, Miller defended his actions and the military's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"I stand by every decision I made of January 6th and the following days," he said in testimony before the House Oversight Committee. "I want to emphasize, military forces are to be deployed for domestic law enforcement only when all civilian assets are expended and only as a last resort."

The panel's chairwoman wanted to know what role, if any, the former commander in chief President Donald J. Trump himself played in the military response as the riot was taking place.

"Did you speak with President Trump at all as the attack was unfolding?" asked Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y).

Replied Miller: "No, I did not. I didn't need to, I had all the authority and I knew what had to happen."

This prompted Maloney to say: "Well, I think the evidence is clear. The President refused to lift a finger to send aid after he incited a violent revolution against our Republic. The President, therefore, betrayed his oath of office and betrayed his Constitutional duty."

Things turned especially testy when Miller backtracked on earlier comments he'd made that Trump's speech that morning was a factor in provoking the crowd.

"So this is a very recent reversal of your testimony?" asked Rep. Steven Lynch (D-Massachusetts).

Miller replied: "Absolutely not. That's ridiculous."

Lynch replied: "You're ridiculous."

To which Miller said, "Thank you for your thoughts."

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also testified, saying he was "proud" of the Justice Department's response that day.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) attacked the ongoing federal investigations into the participants of the insurrection.

"Outright propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law-abiding U.S. citizens, especially Trump voters," Gosar stated. "The FBI is fishing through homes of veterans and citizens with no criminal records and restricting the liberties of individuals that have never been accused of a crime. The government has enlisted Americans to turn in their own neighbors."

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Georgia) said, "The House floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection. This is the truth."

Clyde added: "There was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection in my opinion is a bold-faced lie."