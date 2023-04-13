Military Sealift Command Atlantic changes leadership

NORFOLK, Va. — Military Sealift Command’s leadership in the Atlantic changed hands Thursday.
Navy Capt. James A. Murdock relieved Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst as commander of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard the USNS Comfort.
Broadhurst will assume duties as the chief of staff for MSC headquarters in Norfolk.
“Command is the single most important element in our naval organization and the ultimate vote of confidence. Our Navy’s success is totally dependent upon the quality of those who have been entrusted with the absolute responsibility, authority, and accountability inherent in command," keynote speaker Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer said in a statement.
Broadhurst was presented with the Legion of Merit at the ceremony.