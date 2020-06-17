SCOTUS ruling will have no impact on 2019 policy banning transgender troops

Title VII of 1964 Civil Rights Act does not apply to military.

WASHINGTON — In its landmark 6-3 decision this week, the Supreme Court ruled that employers who fire people for being gay or transgender violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VII protects an individual from being discriminated against by an employer based on their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

The court ruled that the mention of "sex" applies to individuals who are gay or transgender.

So, how does this impact President Donald J. Trump's 2019 decision to prohibit transgender men and women from serving in the U.S. military?

Apparently, not at all, as courts previously have ruled that Title VII does not apply to uniformed military personnel.

"That's right," said Regent University law professor Brad Jacob. "There have been a number of court decisions saying that Title VII doesn't apply to the military. So, this decision by the Supreme Court saying that discrimination against gays and transgender people is sex discrimination doesn't actually apply to the military. So, we really don't know if the courts are going to do something similar with the Constitutional requirements that the federal government has to follow for the military."

The Pentagon's 2019 transgender policy does not allow individuals who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria to enlist in the military nor to continue to serve as their preferred gender without a medical certification or waiver.