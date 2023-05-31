New report says military's F-35 Lightning II program is over budget

A new GAO report says jet is billions of dollars over budget and a decade behind schedule.

WASHINGTON — Another blow to the military's most expensive weapons system ever, the F-35 Lightning II program.

A new report from the Government Accountability Office paints a troubling portrait.

According to the document, the Joint Strike Fighter jet is $183 billion over budget, and it's 10 years behind schedule.

Eventually, the F-35 will end up costing taxpayers $1.7 trillion, the report said.

The report made seven recommendations, including that the Defense Department manages the F-35 Block Four engine modernization as a separate program.

This comes after the GAO reported the DOD and contractors had lost track of more than $85 million worth of F-35 spare parts last week.

Last week's report said the Department of Defense does not have any assurance that lost spare parts or those in need of disposition are being accurately reported and tracked.