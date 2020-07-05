Getting military families moved safely amid coronavirus pandemic

The Pentagon is granting certain exemptions to the COVID-19 "Stop Movement" orders. That means families can now move to their new permanent duty stations.

WASHINGTON — Up to 30,000 military members and their families will soon be on the move.

That announcement came from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper this week. The Pentagon is granting certain exemptions to the COVID-19 "Stop Movement" orders.

Private industry partners have been contracted to help families move. They'll follow all CDC guidelines on personal health protection protocols.

"Moving companies will present written verification that members of the crew have been screened for illness and will be properly equipped to adhere to these protocols," said Rick Marsh, the director of the Defense Personal Property Program. "They recognize this is about people, and are just as invested in protecting their own personnel as they are D.o.D. personnel."