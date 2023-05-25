Murph on the Beach Challenge honors fallen soldiers

The annual Memorial Day workout event, named after the late Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, starts with a mile run and then just gets tougher.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department and the 11th Transportation Battalion held their annual "Murph On the Beach Challenge" where police officers and citizens alike came together and challenged themselves to athletic feats at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The "Murph Challenge" is named after the late Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy. It's held every year around Memorial Day in "honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

The challenge consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and finishes with another mile run, all done with a 20-pound vest or body armor weighing you down.

There were also two other Murph "Lite" challenges that while still tough, weren't the same in difficulty and didn't require a 20-pound vest.