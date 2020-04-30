MWD Bob is being adopted by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Mike Hausmann, a former handler.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One lucky and proud pup named Bob, who is a military working dog, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his meritorious service as an explosives detector dog serving with Marine forces and on board NAS Oceana, said the U.S. Navy.

Military dogs serve in a variety of roles for the military and have served in military conflicts dating back to World War I.

“The capability they (Military Working Dogs) bring to the fight cannot be replicated by man or machine," said former General David H Petraeus. "By all measures of performance their yield outperforms any asset we have in our inventory. Our Army (and military) would be remiss if we failed to invest more in this incredibly valuable resource.”