VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A heartwarming reunion took place at a Virginia Beach elementary school on Thursday.
After recently moving to Hampton Roads, Sgt 1st Class Gilbert Grau with the United States Army National Guard was deployed to Afghanistan for 297 days.
At Pembroke Elementary in Virginia Beach, he surprised his two sons. They had no idea their dad was home when they went to lunch.
Grau was able to sneak up on them for the big surprise. He was greeted with big smiles, big hugs, and "Dad!" 13News Now was there to capture the special moment between father and sons.
"Word's just can't describe how it felt. [I] just never thought this day would come," Grau said.
Grau returned from his third overseas deployment, and he said it was his toughest one yet. The hardest part? Being away from his four kids and wife for so long.
"I just remember leaving and how hard it was to leave. It's just amazing, and hopefully, this is the last one," he said.
His two sons never left his side during the surprise return. Both said they're really excited to go on a family trip.
