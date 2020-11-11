National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia has been planned for more than a decade.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A long-awaited national museum dedicated to the U.S. Army is making its debut on Veterans Day.

The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia has been planned for more than a decade. It opens Wednesday with a livestreamed dedication ceremony.

Artifacts on display include a sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and a Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.