NATO establishes new command in Norfolk

The Joint Force Command in Norfolk is dedicated to protecting the sea lanes between Europe and North America.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new era has begun for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The 30-nation military alliance cut the ribbon Thursday on its new command, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk.

It is called the Joint Force Command Norfolk.

JFC Norfolk was established to protect the sea lanes between Europe and North America.

U.S. Second Fleet Admiral Andrew "Woody" Lewis said the occasion was "momentous."

"The reason we have been at peace, generally at peace, for more than 70 years, globally, a richer world, a freer world, a more healthy world, is because of the leadership of NATO that has ensured that globally; not just in the region, but globally," he said.

The new command will maintain situational awareness, conduct exercises and draw up operational plans for areas from the east coast past the Greenland-Iceland-Britain gap, and into the Arctic.