NATO exercise aims to hone 'high-end warfighting skills'

The NATO operation Steadfast Defender 2021 involves 11 countries and thousands of sailors.

NORFOLK, Va. — Twenty ships -- including the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group -- 5,000 sailors, and 11 countries are all taking part in an important joint military exercise called "Steadfast Defender."

It is focused on the rapid reinforcement of NATO's European Allies by North American forces.

U.S. Second Fleet Vice Admiral Andrew "Woody" Lewis said the goal is to hone "high-end warfighting skills."

"This is the biggest NATO exercise this year and in some time," he said. "One of the things General [Tod] Wolters, my boss at SACEUR [Supreme Allied Command Europe] is driving us towards is a coherent approach to deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region," Lewis said.