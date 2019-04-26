NORFOLK, Va. — Oscar Wilde said: "Rugby is a game for barbarians played by gentlemen."

Hampton Roads residents will get a chance to see for themselves this weekend. For the first time ever, the Norfolk NATO Festival will feature rugby as part of the annual celebration.

Going back through the decades, through what was then called the Azalea Festival, there have been parades, there have been coronations of queens. There was even an air show. But, there has never been rugby, until now.

They say the only pain in rugby is regret. Maybe, but there'll be no regrets about Sunday's match between the French Pacific Islanders and the Norfolk Blues.

"You know, I am so excited for this game," said French Lieutenant Colonel Philippe Bailot d'Estivaux. "That's going to be the first time the French Pacific Islanders, a top French team, is coming here to play with the Norfolk Blues.

The game is being organized by French officers assigned to NATO's Allied Command Transformation Headquarters.

"I think there is no word to qualify this because I have been working on that game for more than one year now," said Allied Command Transformation civilian staff member Francois Du Chuzel De Remaurin. "It will be the biggest rugby event in the Hampton Roads area. I'm one hundred percent sure."

With rules dating back to the 19th century, they play without helmets and pads. But they play with a lot of heart.

"Rugby is all about camaraderie," said Steve Link, Youth Director for the Norfolk Blues. "We compete hard on the field but we always get together afterward."

For the Norfolk Blues and their French counterparts, it's all about the friendly competition and expanding exposure for their sport.

"It's an international sport," said Link. "And what a better event than to have this as part of NATO Fest."

The match, between the French Pacific Islanders and the Norfolk Blues, will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. at Powhatan Field at Old Dominion University.

Admission is free and open to the public.