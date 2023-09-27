Now that Naval Medical Center Portsmouth has been designated as Trauma Level II hospital, Tidewater EMS leader says lives will be saved

The Virginia Department of Health made the designation in late August. So far, 16 non-military-affiliated patients have been treated there.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lives will be saved, thanks to a recent decision by the Virginia Department of Health.

It designates Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as a Level II trauma center. The change took place in late August.

Now, the Naval hospital is capable of handling all but the most severe emergency cases. It also accepts trauma patients who aren't associated with the military. The decision gives emergency responders another option when caring for patients in need of immediate critical care.

"Traumatic injuries are definitely time-sensitive emergencies and we need to get people to care faster. So, when we're able to increase access in that respect, it is truly a game-changer," said David Long, Executive Director of the Tidewater EMS Council.