After rise in COVID-19 cases, Hampton Roads Naval installations back to HPCON Charlie

The change in protocol is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and will change capacity restrictions and events, according to officials.

Naval installations in the Hampton Roads area were ordered on Friday to move to a new health level protection, HPCON Charlie, due to a steady increase of coronavirus cases in the area.

According to officials, the new protection signals several key changes to operations: occupancy levels in workspaces of naval installations have to be less than 25% of normal capacity, military exercises are subject to change or cancelation and visitor access could be limited.

Personnel gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 10 people, and Navy officials will begin capacity considerations for on-base spaces, such as restaurants and gyms.

Elective surgeries on behalf of military facilities are also now up for reconsiderations in line with guidance from the Defense Health Agency.

The release states that unvaccinated personnel may be subject to restrictions from their commanders that will bar them from off-station venues.

For sailors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, individual restrictions won't be higher than the standards for HPCON Bravo.

“This virus has shown us time and again the best way to beat it is for everyone to get vaccinated,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “The vaccine is safe and effective. The sooner everyone gets the shot, the sooner we can return to normal. I want everyone to encourage their friends, family members and neighbors to get vaccinated so we can sink COVID-19 once and for all.”

From November 18, 2020, through May 1, 2021, installations in Hampton Roads operated under HPCON Charlie.

HPCON levels can continue to increase further depending on COVID-19 transmission levels in the area. The return to this protection level is in line with the daily average of 31 to 60 new cases per 100,000 people locally within the past 7-day average.

All service members and civilians will continue to be required to wear a mask when on installations regardless of vaccination status, and personnel will continue to be required to follow commander, regional and national guidance.