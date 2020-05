At Naval Station Norfolk, Memorial Day was marked with a 21-gun salute at the USS Iowa Memorial.

NORFOLK, Va. — At Naval Station Norfolk, Memorial Day was marked with a 21-gun salute.

The saluting battery fired 21 single rounds at one-minute intervals. It took place at noon at the USS Iowa Memorial.

Forty-seven sailors were killed on board the Iowa when one of the ship’s turrets exploded in 1989.