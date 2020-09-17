Presidential honors bestowed on Naval Station Norfolk for 'installation excellence'

The world's largest Naval Base earned the Commander in Chief's Award for installation excellence.

NORFOLK, Va. — And, the winner is... Naval Station Norfolk!

The world's largest Naval base has earned the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.

The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.

One installation from each of the services and the Defense Logistics Agency is selected each year for this highly competitive presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.

"Well, it's a prestigious honor for sure," said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk's commanding officer. " And, we're honored and humbled to receive high recognition. And, it justifies all the hard work we've put into our strive for a culture of excellence."

Last year, the base supported 1,162 ship movements. This included deployments and homecomings for five carrier strike groups, two Expeditionary Strike Groups, nine independent destroyers and 25 ships of foreign allies.

The base also supported more than 250 pier-side ordnance operations, 3,374 diving operations and 264 fueling operations.

The base's airfield logged more than 44,000 mishap-free flight operations, as well as 71 mishap-free helicopter operations.

Naval Station Norfolk earns 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence which recognizes outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military bases. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NoI0v22r5W — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) September 17, 2020

The Navy says Naval Station Norfolk has reduced its energy use by 15.1 percent from the fiscal year 2015 baseline, exceeding the goal of 11.9 percent.

A 14.9 mega-watt combined heat and power plant began full-scale operations, and now supplies approximately 74% of the station’s steam requirement, saving $6.5 million in utility costs.

The Fleet and Family Support Program engaged in multiple activities across the station, providing 4,657 education programs and collaborated with Junior Achievement to provide financial management education to over 500 students in local schools.

Installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications and public relations.