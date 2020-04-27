Naval Station Norfolk implemented new safety measures for COVID-19

Naval Station Norfolk is implementing new screening procedures for employees before they can come to work.

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk has implemented new safety measures in the midst of COVID-19.

The screening involves a series of questions and a temperature check with an infrared thermometer.

Captain Vince Baker said the process didn't require screening staff to touch the people coming through the gates

"It's just a little hand held device. It got a little infrared sensor on it," he said. "You hold it in proximity to the person's forehead and it reads out a digital display of the temperature."

If an employee has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed to enter work, and the employee must notify his or her supervisor.

The screening questions aim to judge the employee's current risk status. They're asked where they have traveled in the last couple months, and whether or not they have come in personal contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

While the screening process may make for a longer line at the gates when entering work, it also makes for an overall safer environment.

The screenings aren't the only changes at the Naval Station. There are several new guidelines people on base must follow, and new cleaning stations employees can use.

"We installed 120 hand washing stations along the waterfront, in the vicinity of the piers, for the ships to use. We also installed them on our flight lines for all of the squadrons to use," Baker said. "We are being very strict about our social distancing standards being six feet away, and we've prohibited any social or group sports activities where a person would come in close contact with someone else."

Face masks are another new requirement, and they're not up for discussion on base.