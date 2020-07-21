Naval Station Norfolk imposes safety conditions amidst heatwave

The base is also using flags to let employees know if they can participate in outdoor activities.

NORFOLK, Va. — As a heatwave takes hold over Hampton Roads, Naval Station Norfolk says its focus right now is to ensure the safety of sailors.

Supervisors established a "heat illness prevention" program and provided training about the dangers of heat stress and how to prevent it.

The sailors are getting breaks in cool areas, and someone is monitoring conditions and employees.

"It's monitored a lot, so we conduct post checks throughout the day," said CPO Virgilio Alcozar. "I do one twice a day and I have a patrol supervisor and they do their checks twice a day. And our patrol units, they'll do their checks and make sure that our individuals on the gate are taken care of while they're outside the gate."

The base is also using flags to let employees know if they can participate in outdoor activities.