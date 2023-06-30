Norfolk sailors suit up, play ball in honor of baseball greats who served during World War 2

This was the fourth annual Navy World Series Throwback Softball Game, and the second one since the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Phil Rizzuto, Pee Wee Reese and Dom Dimaggio were just some of baseball's immortals who played at Naval Station Norfolk's McClure Field during World War 2.

More than 500 Major League ballplayers and 4,000 minor leaguers answered the call to duty. And many of them ended up at Naval Training Station Norfolk as it was called then.

They provided a much-needed morale boost to local servicemen and their families. They played baseball.

Eight decades later, current-day sailors suited up Friday, and the Naval Station BlueJackets and the Naval Air Station Airmen took to the very same diamond to play ball for the Navy World Series Throwback Softball Game.

"This is absolutely amazing, for our sailors to get together for some friendly competition, but moreover, to celebrate this beautiful field, McClure Field, which is awesome," said Cpt. Janet Days, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk.

Command Master Chief Angelo Rappa said: "It's all about morale and who you're around, the people you value. It takes events like this to really solidify that. And keep sailors interested in staying in the Navy."

Aviation Mechanic First Class Scott Barber agreed.

"And the fact that the Navy offers me an opportunity to continue and pay homage to the guys who've come before us and play is a huge deal for me. And it's a great time," he said.

Other baseball greats who also played on these hallowed grounds back in the day include Bob Feller and Eddie Robinson.