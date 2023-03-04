Notice more security at Naval Station Norfolk? No worries, it's an exercise.

The base is undergoing an operational assessment from April 3 to 7, which involves security exercises to test procedures in responding to incidents.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you notice anything out of the ordinary in the area of Naval Station Norfolk this week, don't sweat it.

Previously, scenarios included active shooter, hostage situation, gate runner, unmanned aerial surveillance, mass shooting, protesters at the gate and suspicious packages.

The base has taken measures to make sure regular operations and traffic aren't disrupted.