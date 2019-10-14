CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For Navy musicians, playing music isn't just a hobby. It's their job.

"It's the highest honor," said Musician Second Class Nicole Starr. "I get to do what I love to do, as well as serve my country. So I can't ask for anything better."

On Monday, Starr and her colleagues from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band woodwind quartet played for students at Great Bridge High School.

"They were fantastic, very attentive and they had great questions," she said. "I can tell they all love music, so, I think we hit the nail on the head."

It's all part of 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads, and, the Navy's 244th birthday celebration.

"It's awesome," said Starr. "It's a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community. Educate the students about the heritage of the Navy, the history of our country, and also expose them to music of all styles and giving them an opportunity to see what the Navy does."

Various components of the band this week are playing for schools in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Smithfield and Isle of Wight County.

"This is what we do," said Starr. "We rehearse so we can go out into the community and bring the Navy and the face of the Navy out to the public, through music."

School administrators were happy to have the sailors visit.

"The students that are in music classes sometimes don't even realize the opportunities that they could have in the military," said Great Bridge High School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Haskins."You know, the first question that was asked was, 'Is this actually your job, to play an instrument?'"

Haskins said it was great for her students as they begin to consider their futures. It was great experience to be exposed to the Navy band and interact with them.

"We have a lot of military-connected kids, but the kids that aren't connected to the military may not even know about all of the opportunities," she said. "So I'm just really thankful they're here to share that with our kids."

