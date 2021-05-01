Navy bases in Hampton Roads return to 'HPCON Bravo' level, as COVID cases decrease

Navy installations in Hampton Roads are going back to HPCON Bravo, after OSD officials said the health conditions in the area met the requirements.

NORFOLK, Va. — In Hampton Roads, Navy employees are going back to having fewer restrictions in their activities as more Virginians continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Department of the Navy said its installations were returning to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo on Saturday, May 1. This is happening after a meeting was held with the Office of the Secretary of Defense for the conditions under the HPCON level.

“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Sailors and DOD civilians are all doing their part by voluntarily getting vaccinated. It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine, and the faster that people get vaccinated the faster we’ll be able to finally sink COVID-19 once and for all.”

According to officials, military personnel has the option to leave their homes and go out for non-essential activities. They are still required to use their rational judgment when going out and maintaining strict health precautions to protect themselves and others they may come in contact with.

Additionally, those individuals still need to follow the state and local regulations when participating in any activities off-base. They've been under HPCON Charlie since November 2020.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker said if health conditions get worse in the region, the HPCON levels could increase again, but only for military employees who have not received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials decided to bump the restrictions down to 'Bravo' after the health conditions in Hampton Roads met the OSD requirements, showing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and flu-like illnesses for more than 14 days.

Under HPCON Bravo, military workers must follow the guidance of their commanding officers and any guidance given by region or installation commanders.