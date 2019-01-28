NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy will celebrate the last flight of the "legacy" F/A-18C Hornet by an operational Navy Squadron on February 1.

The ceremony will take place around 11 a.m. at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The single-seat Hornets have been flying with Navy squadrons for 35 years. They are twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather, carrier-capable, multirole combat jets.

The aircraft was designed as both a fighter and attack aircraft. The design of the jet later led to the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which is widely used today.

The “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 are the last remaining deployable Hornet squadron.