Navy changes course, says sailors can go to church

Acting Undersecretary of the Navy issues memo, says personnel can attend indoor worship services if COVID-19 mitigation steps are observed.

NORFOLK, Va. — It is a dramatic change of course for the Navy, thanks to the newly-issued "clarification of guidance related to attendance at religious services."

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, sailors were instructed not to attend off-base, indoor religious services if more than 10 people were present.

That order prompted a backlash from the nation's largest legal organization dedicated to defending religious freedom.

"We as American citizens have the right of free exercise of worship," said general counsel Mike Berry. "So when that was also singled out and mentioned as something that was prohibited, I was outraged."

But now, Acting Undersecretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic has issued a memorandum to the Commandant of the Marine Corps and the Chief of Naval Operations.

It states: "Nothing should be construed to restrict attendance at places of worship where attendees are able to appropriately apply COVID-19 transmission mitigation precautions."

U.S. Fleet Forces command said those precautions include social distancing and wearing face coverings.

First Liberty Institute, which advocated for allowing sailors to be free to go to church, also weighed in.