Navy says it's charting a new course after rash of problems

The Navy is trying to get back on an even keel after shipbuilding and maintenance problems as the Biden administration prepares to release its budget.

BATH, Maine — The Navy’s speedy littoral combat ships had propulsion problems. Its stealthy destroyer isn’t ready to deploy.

Its newest aircraft carrier is having problems with the system that launches aircraft.

The troubles amount to lost time and billions of dollars in the face of tensions in the South China Sea, an emboldened Russian navy and Iranian speedboats harassing vessels in the Persian Gulf.