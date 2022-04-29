Navy completes surge deployment, with 2 Norfolk-based destroyers

The deployment came amid the Russian buildup prior to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy's Second Fleet has just completed its first "surge" deployment since the command was re-established back in 2018.

The ships went to the North Atlantic and the North and Baltic Seas, as Russia was preparing for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The four Arleigh Burke Class guided missile destroyers included the Norfolk-based USS Forrest Sherman and USS Mitscher. The other ships were the Mayport, Florida-based USS The Sullivans and USS Donald Cook.

The Second Fleet's top admiral said Friday that the ships engaged in "the full spectrum of maritime operations" with NATO allies.

"The request for additional forces from the U.S. Navy showed the ability that the Navy can surge forces, surge-certified ready Naval forces, to provide the defense of Europe, and reassure our partners and allies of our commitment to the defense of the NATO alliance," said Vice Admiral Daniel Dwyer.

The ships were gone from January until April.

The Navy said in a release that the forces were deployed on short notice "to provide the geographic combatant commander flexibility and options to support a range of contingencies and operations alongside NATO Allies."