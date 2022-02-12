Navy confirms 4 sailor deaths in Norfolk from apparent suicide

A spokesperson for the Navy said the sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).

NORFOLK, Va. — Four sailors based in Norfolk have died from apparent suicides in the last month, the U.S. Navy confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the Navy said the sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). Local police departments and the Navy are working together to investigate their deaths.

A spokesperson added that the incidents are separate and are considered to be apparent suicides. The timeline of the investigation is unknown.

The Navy didn't share the names of the sailors who died or what their roles were.